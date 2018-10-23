Free parking at the Oceanfront along Atlantic Avenue begins November 1

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – After last year’s successful pilot program, free parking will now be offered annually along Atlantic Avenue during the shoulder season.

Last years pilot project public survey indicated that more than quarter of respondents utilized free parking during the pilot program. 73% of respondents thought free parking on Atlantic Avenue during the off season was a good idea.

Starting November 1, motorists can park for free for two hour increments from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week through on the western side of Atlantic Avenue, except for the blocks between 10th and 11th streets and 21st and 22nd streets. The on street parking will be available from 6th to 25th streets through March 31.

“This came about as a result of input from visitors and business who wanted to take advantage of greater flexibility during the off-season. We tested it and gathered a lot of input from various stakeholders. Most people were pleased to have free, convenient access to retail shops and restaurants and that’s why we’ve moved to do this every year during the off season,” said Kathy Warren, director of the SGA Office.

From November 1 to December 30, parking in spaces south of 15th Street will be limited to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., to accommodate Holiday Lights at the Beach.