Amount of yard waste collected in Virginia Beach doubles since Dorian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Crews with the City of Virginia Beach Waste Management are continuing to collect yard debris after Hurricane Dorian earlier this month.

The city says the hurricane, combined with the nice weather, increased the tonnage for September’s yard waste collections as residents are preparing their yards for fall.

In the two weeks since the storm, Waste Management crews have collected nearly 2,665 tons of yard waste, which is double the amount collected in the two weeks before the hurricane.

City officials say residents can expect to see crews operating routes through the weekend as they work to get the city back on its normal collection schedule.

For larger amounts of yard debris, you can rent yard waste containers. You are asked to call Waste Management to schedule a delivery.

The Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center is available to residents for a wide range of recycling and disposal needs. It is located at 1989 Jake Sears Road, and hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

If you have any questions, you can call (757) 385-4650 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday or visit the city’s official Waste Management website.

