Photo gallery: Hurricane Dorian damage and conditions in our region

Hurricane Dorian has moved slowly over the Bahamas and up the East Coast.

The storm was a Category 1 Hurricane by the time it neared the North Carolina coast and made its way to Virginia.

Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina residents saw heavy rain, wind and flooding in some areas.

These photos are from News 3 crews and viewers who submitted what they saw.

