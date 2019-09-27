Winner of St. Jude car giveaway drives off in new SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Congratulations are in order for Caffee Mathews!

She's the winner of this year's St. Jude Dream Home car giveaway, and Friday she was finally able to drive off the lot with her early bird prize!

Banister Nissan and Southern Bank teamed up with News 3 in our 19th annual St. Jude Dream Home giveaway and donated an SUV.

She was thrilled to win a brand-new Nissan Rogue and to help out such a wonderful cause.

"I'm very excited and grateful. It's just an awesome gift, and it's gone to such a great cause," Mathews said.

Dan Banister, the owner of Banister Nissan, also shared his excitement for being able to raise money for the cause.

"The exciting thing for us is being able to give to St. Jude and raising money. Being able to motivate people by putting the car up - that's really the benefit for us," he said.

During this year's dream home campaign, our viewers helped us raise more than $1.3 million for the kids at St. Jude!

Right now, we're working on ironing out all the details about next year's dream home and all the prizes you could win. Those tickets will go on sale after the first of the year.

Click here for our full coverage on the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.