Meet the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home winner

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The 2019 St. Jude Dream Home winner is... Kevin Comstock!

Many of you have been waiting to meet the lucky winner who purchased the winning ticket.

Comstock is a Navy reservist who was on weekend duty when we gave him the good news.

He and his wife have been supporting the St. Jude giveaway since it started 19 years ago.

When asked about their good fortune, all they could say is, "We’re blessed."

Congratulations to the Comstocks!

