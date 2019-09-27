Long lines, happy faces: Many wake up early for ‘Hamilton’ tickets at Norfolk’s Chrysler Hall

NORFOLK, Va. – Between the long lines and an early wake-up call, many looked happy for the opportunity to get tickets for ‘Hamilton’, the hit Broadway show coming to Norfolk from December 10-29.

Many in the lines this morning were drinking coffee, eating breakfast, plus relaxing and reading. Some even looked to be working on stuff while in the long line.

One woman we spoke to said she already had tickets, but wanted to hang out with her friend, who needed to get tickets for herself.

Tickets for the Crysler Hall show go on sale at 8 a.m., with online through BroadwayNorfolk.com and Ticketmaster.com going on sale at 10 a.m.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per household. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $75-$149 with a select number of $249 premium seats available for all performances.

There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

“Hamilton” is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. It features a genre-blending score of hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway.

The musical, which was created by actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Musical, as well as the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Chrysler Hall is located at 215 St. Pauls Boulevard in Downtown Norfolk.

