13 year sentence for man convicted of shooting 6 people at Oceanfront in July 2018

Posted 11:32 am, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 12:35PM, September 23, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man will spend 13-years in prison after a judge Monday sentenced him for a shooting that left six people injured at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on July 5, 2018.

Ladarius Malik Trisvan

Ladavius Trisvan was found guilty on three counts of malicious wounding and on three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Dispatchers received a call about the shooting in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue at the oceanfront just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, July 5, 2018.

Patrol officers were within a block of the shooting scene when the incident happened. Officers arrived at the scene to find two women and four men suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Trisvan, who is from Emporia, had surveillance video played during his trial, which prosecutors argued shows that he raised his arm followed by a muzzle flash.

