UVA football’s Charles Snowden named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – SEPTEMBER 21: Charles Snowden #11 of the Virginia Cavaliers. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In Saturday’s win against Old Dominion, No. 21 Virginia linebacker Charles Snowden had a career-best 15 tackles, including 3.5 for losses and two sacks.

His performance earned him the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week honor.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – SEPTEMBER 21: Matt Geiger #44 of the Old Dominion Monarchs spins toward Charles Snowden #11. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Snowden is the fifth UVA player to earn Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors since 2004. Most recently, safety Juan Thornhill received the accolade in October of 2018.

With last night’s win, UVA has its first 4-0 start to a season since 2004.

Next up is a 3:30 p.m. away matchup against Notre Dame on Saturday, September 28th.

