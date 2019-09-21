No. 21 Virginia football avoids upset by ODU, comes back in the fourth quarter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Heading into Saturday’s football matchup between No. 21 Virginia and Old Dominion, there was no way the Monarchs would be able to come up with the upset, right?

Well, after the Monarchs went up 17-0 and carried their lead into the fourth quarter, the possibility of an upset became real.

Old Dominion got on the board in the first quarter with a field goal by Nick Rice. The Monarchs would follow it up with a rushing touchdown by quarterback Stone Smartt, another field goal then a passing touchdown to Matt Geiger that led to a 17-0 ODU lead in the second quarter.

With 6:57 left in the quarter, Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins rushed 8 yards for a touchdown and the ‘Hoos entered the half with a 10-point deficit.

It then became a tale of two halves.

UVA would go on to score 21 unanswered points and avoid an upset with a 28-17 win.