More police to patrol high school football game after last week’s shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va – Newport News Police told News 3 that football fans can expect more police patrolling Todd Stadium during Friday night’s football game.

The increased police presence comes from a shooting that occurred after last Friday’s game.

The victims were a 14-year-old and two 19-year-old men. Police said they rendered aid to the 14-year-old before they found the two other victims.

Police said the victims were hospitalized and had non life-threatening injuries.

Friday night there will also be a traffic change during the 4th quarter. Minton Street will serve as an exit only.

The investigation is ongoing and police said no arrests have been made.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously at P3Tips.com.