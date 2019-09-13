14-year-old, two others hurt in Newport News triple shooting after football game

Posted 11:04 pm, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26PM, September 13, 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 12400 block of Warwick Boulevard that left three people injured after a football game at Todd Stadium Friday night.

The call came in at 9:34 p.m. At the end of the game, officers arrived on scene and rendered aid to a 14-year-old in the parking lot of the stadium.

Authorities found two other victims, both 19-year-old men, on Hidenwood Drive near the stadium. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

All of the victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously at P3Tips.com.

