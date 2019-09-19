Poquoson High School to play football again following aftermath of racist video

POQUOSON, Va. – Poquoson High School football will be back at Bailey Field in York County for a home game Thursday at 7 p.m. against Tabb High School, almost a week after the school’s district canceled its game following a racist video that went viral.

“We are moving forward, and, with the help of our students and staff, we are continuing to take the steps necessary to foster a community that values kindness and embraces individual differences,” said Jennifer B. Parish, Superintendent of Poquoson City Public Schools.

A video allegedly depicting Poquoson High School athletes screaming racial slurs has prompted school officials to take action.

The district said the video was taken outside of school, and students say there was an argument between other kids from the two schools.

School officials say while they know some will be disappointed that the game was canceled, they say they have a responsibility for student safety and to help students understand that behavior has consequences.

Poquoson’s football team is 1-1 after forfeiting its game to York High School. The team had previously beaten Southampton High School 42-6 on August 30.