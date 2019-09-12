Poquoson High School forfeits football game after racist video

POQUOSON, Va. – A video allegedly depicting Poquoson High School athletes screaming racial slurs has prompted school officials to take action.

As a result of the incident, the football game against York High School and all associated activities scheduled for Friday, September 13 have been canceled, the school announced on its website.

Poquoson City Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer B. Parish issued the following statement condemning the incident:

The language and behavior in these videos have no place in our schools or in our community. We find it abhorrent, and, while these videos were created outside of school, we are taking action within the scope of our Code of Conduct and under division policy. One action that we are taking is to forfeit Friday’s game against York High. While we know some will be disappointed, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to keep our students safe. We also have a responsibility to help our students understand that behavior has consequences. As a school division, we will continue to take a strong and unified stance against racist behavior and language. Our schools welcome and serve all students, and we stand firm in our effort to maintain safe educational spaces for all students.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the York County School Division said they “respectfully understand the decision” to cancel the game against York High in light of the incident:

The York County School Division and York High School appreciate the communication and consideration that the Poquoson City Schools leadership has provided throughout this week and we respectfully understand the decision that division made in the interest of student safety.

