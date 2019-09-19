Hampton University receives donations to cover airfare for Bahamian students displaced by Dorian

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton University is continuing to receive donations to support the university’s offer to the University of Bahamas – North campus students who have been displaced by Hurricane Dorian earlier this month to continue their academic studies for one semester.

The university announced that Dr. Jamal H. Bryant, the Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in suburban Atlanta, has committed to paying for the airfare of all Bahamian students who will attend Hampton University.

In addition to his pledge, the growing list of the monetary donations to help offset the international travel costs for these students now totals about $150,000.

Shortly after the hurricane devastated the Bahamas, the university announced it would offer free enrollment as well as room and board to University of Bahamas students. Hampton University President William Harvey confirmed the details of the agreement, which he said he brokered with University of Bahamas President Rodney Smith, who was formerly the vice president of Hampton University.

Both university presidents have enjoyed a long and successful relationship, and Hampton has been the educational choice for many Bahamian students, the university said.

“The overwhelming show of support for our effort to bring these displaced students to our campus has been nothing short of remarkable. Hampton University is covering their tuition, room, and fees. One of Hampton’s Board members, Zachary Scott has pledged $100,000 to this effort. Now with Pastor Bryant and his congregation’s offer to cover airfare, we are waiting to embrace these young people when they arrive to our ‘Home by the Sea,’” said Dr. William R. Harvey, President of Hampton University.

Hampton University said it has received 90 completed applications from students at the University of the Bahamas – North campus. Those students have been working with Hampton’s Office of Admissions and the U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas over the last few days to obtain expedited student visas to allow them entry into the country.

The students are expected to arrive at Hampton University between September 23 and 24.

If you are interested in supporting these students, please contact the Hampton University Office of Development at (757) 727-5002.

