A News 3 investigation looks at why people steal and how it is impacting your wallet

News 3 tells you about thefts happening in the community all the time. These crimes happen daily, but all those stolen items from stores and businesses add up and cost you money.

So we looked into how stealing is impacting you.

“The losses are somewhere between $47 and $50 billion a year, yes that’s right billion with a B,” said Robert Moraca with the National Retail Federation Loss Prevention.

Leaders with the National Retail Federation say the biggest loss comes from shoplifters, then dishonest employees, followed by administrative and paperwork error and then vendor fraud and error.

They said the impact of this falls on consumers, adding we all pay higher price tags for the loss in revenue.

“With those $50 billion in losses retailers just can’t swallow that or take that and have to pass it on to the consumer,” said Moraca. “We fight the good fight every day to keep losses down but unfortunately those prices get passed down to the consumer by higher prices.”

“There are all kinds emotional and behavior reasons,” said Clinical Social Worker Gary Rotfus about why people steal.

Rotfus said some people get excited from being in a position where they can steal and get away with it.

