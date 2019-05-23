Virginia Beach Police searching for Wegmans shoplifters

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for two people accused of shoplifting a large quantity of items from the Wegmans on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

According to the Virginia Beach Police, the incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 12:31 p.m. Two people entered the Wegmans and walked around the store filling a shopping cart.

The two people then left the store without paying.

If you or someone you know can identify these two people, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

The Wegmans, located at 4721 Virginia Beach Boulevard, opened at the end of April.