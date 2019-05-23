Virginia Beach Police searching for Wegmans shoplifters

Posted 11:48 am, May 23, 2019, by

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for two people accused of shoplifting a large quantity of items from the Wegmans on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

According to the Virginia Beach Police, the incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 12:31 p.m. Two people entered the Wegmans and walked around the store filling a shopping cart.

The two people then left the store without paying.

If you or someone you know can identify these two people, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

The Wegmans, located at 4721 Virginia Beach Boulevard, opened at the end of April. 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.