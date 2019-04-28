Wegmans grocery store opens in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Wegmans’ 99th store opened at 7 a.m. Sunday in Virginia Beach.

The new grocery store, located at 4721 Virginia Beach Boulevard, joins 11 other Virginia locations, including stores in Charlottesville, Fairfax and Short Pump. Before the store opened, employees gathered in the entryway of the new store to do the “Wegmans cheer,” a tradition preceding each store opening.

Customers can click here to sign up for the Wegmans Shoppers Club before visiting the new store.

Wegmans has more than 48,000 employees chainwide and was recently named “America’s Favorite Supermarket” in a consumer study by Market Force Information.

The company is set to open three new locations in 2019: in Virginia Beach, Virginia; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Brooklyn, New York.