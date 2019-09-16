How ECPI is helping military personnel and veterans get an education on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The updated GI Bill and today's forever GI Bill have made it possible for many more people to attend college. However, the transition from the military to a college environment can be a difficult one.

ECPI University's executive director of military education, Lt. Col., Ret. Bill Brown, discusses some of these difficulties and has deatils on a special event called Apple Pies & Education that can assist military personnel and veterans in their transition.

Presented by

ECPI University

ECPI.edu/military