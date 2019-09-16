How ECPI is helping military personnel and veterans get an education on Coast Live

Posted 12:41 pm, September 16, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The updated GI Bill and today's forever GI Bill have made it possible for many more people to attend college. However, the transition from the military to a college environment can be a difficult one.

ECPI University's executive director of military education, Lt. Col., Ret. Bill Brown, discusses some of these difficulties and has deatils on a special event called Apple Pies & Education that can assist military personnel and veterans in their transition.

Presented by
ECPI University
ECPI.edu/military

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.