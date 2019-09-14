ECPI ‘Apple Pie & Education’ event to benefit the Student Veterans Association

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – ECPI University is hosting an ‘Apple Pie & Education’ event that is benefiting the the Student Veterans Association.

Apple pies will be sold at the event on Thursday, September 19, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., at both the Newport News and Virginia Beach campuses.

The event is for active military members, veterans, and their families who are interested in furthering their education and wants to learn more about their programs.

All potential students are welcome to the event, as well as friends and family.

The Newport News campus is located at 1001 Omni Boulevard #100 and the Virginia Beach campus is located at 5555 Greenwich Road.

