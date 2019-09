NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department has a homicide suspect in custody following a vehicle pursuit Friday afternoon that made its way through multiple cities.

The call came in around 4:11 p.m.

After the suspect lead police to Hampton, the chase returned to Newport News. Police said the pursuit has been terminated, and did not name the suspect or give any further information on the chase.

A Hampton homicide suspect is in custody after a pursuit spanning multiple jurisdictions. pic.twitter.com/45DaLTepw7 — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) September 13, 2019

This is a developing story.

