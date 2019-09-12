Bahamas native organizes relief effort from Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - No one could have imagined that when Hurricane Dorian slammed into the Bahamas it would stall there and decimate much of the island nation.

Now, nearly two weeks later, nearly 50 people have died, tens of thousands of people are homeless and many more are missing.

“It's just deplorable. They just need help.”

Bahamas native Medris Wellington, who now lives in Virginia Beach, has organized a lofty endeavor of getting much needed supplies to the islands. She’s collecting everything from first aid kits to diapers to food.

When News 3's Beverly Kidd told Wellington's family and friends we wanted to honor her, they planned a surprise as she arrived home from work... and of course, we were there!

We surprised her with a People Taking Action award, along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

It was clear this busy woman -- who’s been working a full-time job and organizing a full-time relief effort -- was overwhelmed and fighting back tears.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who is helping. The garage is filled up.”

And she hopes people will continue to donate for the many children who are also in need.

If you would like to donate, you can go to her Facebook page by clicking here. There is a donate tab there, or you can contribute to her Cash App under the name "M. Wellington 69."

Wellington says all the proceeds will go to getting the shipment home to the Bahamas, getting the items home and purchasing more items, especially medical supplies.

And she says her heart is full seeing all the donations pouring in to help those in her native land.

“You all have been wonderful -- Southern Bank, thank you. Thank you. I appreciate it.”

Click here for more Dorian coverage.