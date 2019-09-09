Virginia Beach woman takes action for Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach woman is taking action, desperate to help her home country left in ruins after Hurricane Dorian ripped through it.

The storm flooded streets, leveled homes and left dozens dead in the Bahamas.

Medris Wellington told News 3 relying on her faith right now.

“Everyone’s trying to not think of the worst,” she explained.

Wellington's conviction is helping her grapple with the destruction of some cities in the Bahamas.

“There are a lot of family members still missing,” Wellington, who has lived here for roughly 20 years, explained.

She said no one has heard from her uncle in about a week.

Other loved ones in the hardest hit areas, are now struggling to survive.

“The grocery stores are gone. It’s just deplorable. They just need help.”

Help that Wellington is spearheading for the place where she’s spent much of her life.

She’s collecting items like personal hygiene products, food and diapers for folks left stranded.

“We have individuals who brought clothing,” she said, showing News 3 reporter Brian Hill around her garage where dozens of items have been dropped off.

"They need water. They’re waiting hours in line just to get water, just to get gas.”

Wellington told us items like medicine and face masks are ready to be boxed and shipped, but she’s running into a road block that’s preventing her from getting these items to people in need.

“What I’m hoping for is favor with the postal service, letting them know this is for a relief effort. I’ve been asking for donations, and the donations would be to ship the items,” she explained.

The resources will be shipped to Florida, then taken to the Bahamas.

“We are determined to get back,” she said defiantly.

