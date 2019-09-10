Woman injured during Hurricane Dorian gets help from landlord

NORFOLK, Va. – A woman is recovering from a broken wrist thanks to Hurricane Dorian, but has lost all her belongings.

The tenant, Tamika Proctor, rented a room inside a home on Piccadilly Street which was heavily damaged after a tree fell on it on Friday.

The tree broke from the high winds Hurricane Dorian brought onto the region. It fell on the roof causing the siding to split from the room.

Proctor told News 3 over the phone that she lost everything and that her insurance did not cover her losses.

Her co-landlord, Asleigh Gagnon, started the GoFundMe for Proctor. She said she wants to help Proctor recovery her loses.

As for the house, Gagnon said the tree was removed and now has a tarp. The house is condemned.

