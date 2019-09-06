Resident taken to hospital after tree falls onto Norfolk home

Photo Gallery
NORFOLK, Va. – Hurricane Dorian made landfall at Cape Hatteras, North Carolina Friday morning and damage has already reported in areas in Virginia and North Carolina.
A tree fell onto a home in Norfolk, causing minor injuries to one person, officials said.
Crews were able to get everyone out of the home but the person with injuries was taken to a hospital.
The home is located in the 1300 block of Picadilly Street.
Dominion Energy responded to the scene to restore power.
36.897293 -76.234270