Resident taken to hospital after tree falls onto Norfolk home

Posted 9:41 am, September 6, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – Hurricane Dorian made landfall at Cape Hatteras, North Carolina Friday morning and damage has already reported in areas in Virginia and North Carolina.

A tree fell onto a home in Norfolk, causing minor injuries to one person, officials said.

Crews were able to get everyone out of the home but the person with injuries was taken to a hospital.

The home is located in the 1300 block of Picadilly Street.

Dominion Energy responded to the scene to restore power.

