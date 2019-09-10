Food Bank of the Albermarle closing door on hunger for Hurricane Dorian victims

Each day, dozens of volunteers have been hard at work, sorting, packing and loading up trucks heading mainly to Dare and Currituck Counties.

“You may have home damage you may have car damage, flood damage, so we want to make sure everyone knows they can access these resources,” said Gray.

On Tuesday morning alone, volunteers packaged 1,000 disaster relief food bags. They have all the essentials for one person to have a three day supply of fresh food and water. The majority of the bags will go to some of the hardest hit fringe locations in the OBX.

The Food Bank of the Albermarle and their partner agencies will also set up mobile food pantries this Thursday in Dare County. Its a way residents don’t have to go far during their recovery process. That schedule can be found here.

“Storms create hardships for people, and food is one of those aspects that you don’t really think about,” said Gray.

365 days of the year, the food bank in Elizabeth City services 15 counties in Northeastern North Carolina – but in this time of crisis, they hope you too will lend a helping hand.

