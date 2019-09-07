Food Bank of the Albemarle deploys trucks to aid North Carolina hurricane victims

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Food Bank of the Albemarle is deploying trucks carrying food, grocery items and water in response to the devastation left by Hurricane Dorian throughout northeastern North Carolina.

“We are deploying trucks to fringe coastal areas of Dorian’s and are waiting for clearance to enter the highly affected zones,” said Executive Director Liz Reasoner. “Food Bank of the Albemarle is assessing damage to our partner agencies who distribute food directly to victims to fully institute our disaster outreach plan to ensure those affected by the storm have food and water.”

Concentration of activities will be placed on Hyde, Currituck, and Dare counties, as the Outer Banks, Hatteras Island and Ocracoke suffered extensive damage from the storm, the Food Bank said in a statement.

Trucks have already been deployed loaded with food and water to outlying counties such as Washington and Beaufort as the Food Bank awaits word how best to assist other locations.

“We expect a significant increase in the demand for food assistance,” Reasoner added. “We are asking the community to step up donations of funds, food and volunteer time as we cannot meet this incredible need without community support.”

To donate to the Food Bank, click here. Donations can also be mailed to: