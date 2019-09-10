Chesapeake Egg Bistro manager ‘changed’ after armed robbery, $3,000 reward offered for information

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Egg Bistro in Chesapeake is offering a $3,000 cash reward for help with finding the suspect who robbed their restaurant two weeks ago.

In a Facebook post they said “this event has changed someone that we love for the rest of her life and we will not rest until he has been apprehended.”

In surveillance pictures a masked man could be seen pointing a gun at a manager – demanding money.

According to staff, the suspected robber entered a back door, after closing hours, around 4:45 p.m. on August 25.

As a result of this happening, they explained extra security measures are in place to make sure staff and guest are in a safe environment.

“We will NOT allow this to happen again,” they stated in the post.

The suspect is roughly 5’8” roughly 175 pounds with no facial hair or noticeable tattoos.

“We know by now he has talked about this to someone,” the post mentioned.

Anyone who has information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).