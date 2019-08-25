Police investigating armed robbery at business in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating after an armed robbery took place at a local business on Sunday evening.

Around 4:59 p.m., Chesapeake police responded to a robbery call in the 500 block of Kempsville Road.

Upon arrival, police determined that a suspect armed with a hand gun entered the rear of a business.

The armed suspect demanded money and then exited the rear of the business with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during the robbery, reports say.

The scene is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.