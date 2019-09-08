Repair work begins on Hurricane Dorian damaged homes in Nags Head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAGS HEAD, N.C. - Many homeowners are still assessing the damage Hurricane Dorian left behind and are now working to put the pieces back together after devastating winds and floodwaters wrecked their homes.

Lauren Belvin and her restoration company are working to piece together a Nags Head condo after Hurricane Dorian ripped the roof off.

“Hurricane damage is going to happen regardless and we’re here to kind of put your lives back together as best we can,” says Belvin.

Thankfully the building was evacuated ahead of the hurricane so no one was injured, but the 12 units inside are in rough shape.

Ceilings are beginning to cave in, walls are ripping from water damage and there is standing water on some of the floors.

“To give you kind of an idea, they’re at 90 percent humidity where you want everything at 10,” explained Belvin.

The outside of the building is covered in what looks like bird feathers, but it’s actually insulation from the roof the spewed everywhere.

Belvin’s team has emptied 2 large dumpsters of debris and they’re still assessing the damage.

The roof of the building sits in a massive pile two parking lots away next to a pool where a playground once was and serves as a reminder of the type of damage Dorian left behind in the Outer Banks.

Belvin says the process to getting the condo back to where it used to be could take anywhere from 6 months to a year.

