Former Salem girls’ basketball coach faces new charges following July domestic assault

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department said Timothy Carr, a former basketball coach for Salem High School in Virginia Beach, was arrested on multiple additional charges following an aggravated domestic assault that happened earlier this summer.

Carr, 48, was arrested and accused of a violent assault on the Fourth of July. Court documents stated he “threw [the victim] around,” and said the woman needed stitches to her head, had other serious injuries and broken teeth that needed surgery.

He was initially arrested on charges including abduction and kidnapping, aggravated malicious wounding, strangulation and breaking and entering.

Following further investigation, Carr was arrested on new charges of Capital Murder – Rape; Abduction – Extort Money or Immoral Purpose; Object Sexual Penetration by Force or Helpless; Aggravated Sexual Battery; Assault – Shoot, Cut, Stab, Etc. in Commission of Felony; Assault & Battery – Family Member; Burglary at Night to Commit Felony; Damage Telephone Line, Etc. to Prevent Summoning Law Enforcement; Unlawful Filming or Photographing of Another; Entering Property with Intent to Damage (5 counts); Trespassing – Entering Property of Another; and Possession of Burglary Tools.

Carr has been in the custody of the Western Tidewater Regional Jail since he was arrested in July.