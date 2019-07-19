× Virginia Beach man accused of brutal attack on woman in her home

Suffolk, Va. – 48-year-old Timothy Carr waits in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk after being arrested and accused of a violent assault on the 4th of July.

Police were dispatched to a home in Suffolk after they received a 911 call from the suspect.

He allegedly said a woman was bleeding and going in and out of consciousness.

According to the documents it stated he “threw her around” and she needed stitches to her head, had other serious injuries and broken teeth that needed surgery.

Police records indicate there was blood upstairs and obvious signs of a struggle.

The victim allegedly told authorities that at one point a pair of garden shears were pointed at the her chest and a butcher knife was also used in the attack.

Records state he told authorities he parked a block away from the victim’s home, brought black work gloves, broke in through a privacy gate and put a ladder on the side of the house and watched the victim through the window.

Records state he allegedly unplugged the security cameras and took the victim’s cell phone. It states several videos on the security system were deleted but authorities found one of the victim trying to escape the alleged attack and begging the suspect to stop choking her.

The victim told authorities that Carr said he was going to kill her and said she was going to die today.

Documents state that over the past year the victim found recording devices in her home.

Carr is expected back in court at the end of August.

He is currently facing the following charges Abduction & Kidnapping, Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Strangle Another Causing Wounding or Injury, and Break & Enter w/Intent to Commit Larceny.