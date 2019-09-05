Coast Guard sets Port Condition Zulu in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Captain of the Port for the Port of Hampton Roads set Port Condition Zulu Thursday afternoon.

According to the Coast Guard, Port Condition Zulu signifies that gale-force winds are possible within 12 hours. The port is closed and all port operations are suspended.

Pleasure craft are advised to seek safe harbor. Maritime and port facilities are reminded to review and update their heavy weather response plans and make any additional preparations needed to adequately prepare in case of a potential impact to the area.

The Coast Guard asks the maritime community to remain vigilant and take precautions as Dorian approaches, including staying off the water, evacuating as necessary and staying clear of beaches.

