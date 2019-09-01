Coast Guard sets port condition Whiskey for two North Carolina ports ahead of Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Coast Guard set port condition Whiskey for the ports of Wilmington and Morehead City due to the potential of tropical storm-force winds generated by Hurricane Dorian.

Ports are currently open to all commercial traffic, and all transfer operations may continue while Whiskey remains in effect. All ocean-going commercial vessels and barges greater than 500 gross tons are asked to make plans for departing North Carolina ports.

Any vessels wishing to remain in port must submit a mooring plan to the Captain of the Port for approval, and owners of pleasure craft are advised to seek safe harbor well before storm conditions arrive.

Boat owners are asked to stay off the water, be prepared and stay informed as Dorian approaches.

