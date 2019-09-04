Here’s how Hurricane Dorian will affect trash collection in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – As local cities and counties prepare for the forecasted impacts from Hurricane Dorian, there have been a number of changes to scheduled trash pickup.

Here’s when you can expect the trash in your area to be collected:

Virginia

Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach Waste Management Division is suspending all trash, recycling, bulky item, and yard debris collections for Friday, September 6. Friday’s collections will instead be on Saturday, September 7.

Residents are encouraged to remove all materials from curb and roadways that could impede the flow of water to storm drains and secure all loose items. Collections will resume after the storm, and when roads are safe for travel.

Due to the anticipated strong winds, the West Neck and Oceana Recycling Drop-off Centers will be closed on Friday.

The Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center will close at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, to prepare for the storm and will remain closed Friday. The Landfill will reopen as weather conditions allow. Residents can call (757) 385-1980 for Landfill closure information.

Trash, recycling and bulk waste collection will continue as scheduled for Thursday, September 5. On Friday, September 6, trash, recycling and bulk waste collections will be suspended due to high winds and flooding risks. Friday’s routes and bulk waste will be collected on Saturday, September 7. Crews removed all beach waste cans by 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 4 and will replace them on Saturday, September 7. This schedule is subject to change, depending on Dorian’s speed and path.

Residents are advised not to place bins or bulk trash on the curb on Thursday evening, as the potential forecasted tropical storm winds and areal flooding could result in dangerous debris becoming airborne or floating. Residents are asked to place their bins and bulk items on the curb Friday evening for the rescheduled Saturday pickup after winds and flood waters have subsided.

Portsmouth

Waste management is suspending all collections for Friday, September 6. Friday collection will be picked up on Saturday, September 7.

Suffolk

Suffolk Public Works and TFC Recycling have cancelled refuse collections for Friday, September 6 until further notice.

These precautions are being taken so citizens can have advance notice not to place their refuse containers curbside Thursday evening or Friday morning to avoid potential damage with blowing containers and debris.

Service that was previously scheduled for Friday will be picked up on Saturday, September 7. As a reminder, trash must be placed at curbside no later than 7 a.m. on the day of collection.

The City of Hampton will suspend trash collection on Friday. Residents should not put their cans, bulk trash or yard debris at the curb. In heavy wind and rain, trash cans can blow open or over, spilling contents, and bulk waste can block storm drains, making any flooding worse.

Trash collection for Friday’s routes will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, assuming conditions allow.

Due to the projected impacts of Hurricane Dorian in Chesapeake, the Department of Public Works has suspended curbside trash (brown bin) collection and bulk trash collection, as well as curbside recycling (blue bin) for Friday, September 6. Friday collection will be performed on Saturday, September 7, including bulk trash pickups that had been scheduled for Friday. There is no impact to any scheduled collection on Thursday, September 5.

Residents should NOT place bins or bulk trash on the curb on Thursday evening, as the potential forecasted tropical storm winds and areal flooding could result in dangerous debris becoming airborne or floating. Residents are asked to place their bins and bulk items on the curb Friday evening for the rescheduled Saturday pickup.

Normal curbside and bulk collection will resume as normally scheduled on Tuesday, September 10. However, higher than normal volumes of bulk trash and storm-related debris will likely result in delays for bulk trash pickups, and residents should anticipate the possibility of these delays.

North Carolina

Elizabeth City

The City of Elizabeth City will postpone Friday’s regular trash and recycle collection. Sanitation service will resume on Monday, September 9 to include Friday’s route. In addition, starting Wednesday yard clippings and debris as well as tree trimmings are being collected citywide in advance of becoming a hazard during the anticipated heavy rain and strong wind.

Dare County Public Works will also be suspending trash collection until further notice after regular service on Wednesday, the county announced on Twitter. There will be no trash collection in any areas of the county on Thursday and Friday.

Kitty Hawk

There will be no residential trash collection in Kitty Hawk on Thursday, September 5 and no further trash collection until weather permits. Please roll in your trash cans and make sure they are secured along with other loose items. Please do not leave your trash can in the right-of-way.

The Recycling Center will remain closed for the rest of the week.

Edenton

The Town of Edenton will not collect residential trash on the Westside on Friday, September 6. Westside trash will be collected on Thursday, September 5. Residents should put their trash out for collection Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning.

Nags Head

Trash and recycling carts on Nags Head’s blue sanitation route were emptied on Wednesday instead of Friday, September 6. You are asked not to set your trash or recycling carts out to be emptied anytime after the Wednesday collection, as they could float or blow into the street or highway.

Kill Devil Hills

Regular refuse collections west of US 158 continued through Tuesday. An adjusted refuse collection east of US 158 was made Wednesday.

Due to the impending effects of the hurricane, all refuse collections following Wednesday’s adjusted eastside collection will be postponed until the beginning of the week of Monday, September 9.

The Recycle Center and Dry Trash Drop will operate on a normal schedule, and closed at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The centers re-opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Duck

There will be no trash collection on Friday, September 6. Collection is expected to resume on Monday, September 9.

Friday trash collections ended on Monday, September 2. Recycling was collected as scheduled on Wednesday. Trash collection is expected to resume as normal on Monday, September 9.

