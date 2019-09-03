Tolls suspended northbound on Chesapeake Expressway for OBX evacuations

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Tolls have been suspended for northbound lanes of the Chesapeake Expressway from noon Tuesday until September 3, the City of Chesapeake said.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for the Outer Banks/Dare County.

Tolling will be suspended only on northbound lanes on the Route 168 Chesapeake Expressway.

The Route 168 Chesapeake Expressway connects to NC-168, which is a primary evacuation route for the Outer Banks, the city said.

Tolls will not be suspended on Route 17 (Dominion Blvd. Veterans Bridge), as that roadway is not a primary evacuation route.

The potential threat to Chesapeake from Hurricane Dorian remains uncertain, the city said. Residents are advised to closely monitor weather forecasts and continue to make preparations to secure their families and homes.

