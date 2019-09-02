Mandatory evacuation issued for Dare Co. ahead of Hurricane Dorian

DARE Co., N.C. – As Hurricane Dorian moves up the coast, a state of emergency has been issued Monday for all areas of Dare County.

The Dare County Control Group received a briefing from the National Weather Service and discussed actions necessary to ensure public safety across the county. Officials are confident that Dare County will see significant, life-threatening impacts from the hurricane later this week.

This affects the following areas:

Duck

Southern Shores

Kitty Hawk

Kill Devil Hills

Nags Head

Manteo

All unincorporated areas including Hatteras Island, Roanoke Island and the Dare mainland

Starting Tuesday, September 3 at 12 p.m., a mandatory evacuation has been issued for all Dare County visitors. A mandatory evacuation order for all Dare County residents becomes effective at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4.

The state of emergency includes restrictions on ocean swimming due to dangerous surf conditions and strong rip currents along the beaches. Everyone must stay out of the water, as it is unsafe even for the most experienced swimmers.

Those evacuating to areas north of Dare County are encouraged to travel westbound on Highway 64 to I-95. Evacuating through the rural areas to the west of Dare County will help avoid traffic backups and congestion that may prolong evacuation by traveling northbound through the Hampton Roads portion of Virginia.

For more preparedness tips and information, visit readync.org.

