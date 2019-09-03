Hurricane Dorian affecting high school football schedules

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – As Hurricane Dorian continues to move up the East Coast, it’s already impacting coastal Virginia high school football games.

All Virginia Beach schools have moved this week’s games to Wednesday night:

First Colonial at Bayside – 6:30 p.m.

Kempsville at Cox – 6:30 p.m.

Ocean Lakes at Kellam – 7:00 p.m.

Tallwood at Landstown – 7:00 p.m.

Salem at Princess Anne – 7:00 p.m.

Chesapeake continues to work on game decisions. Currituck County’s game scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Friday night at Hickory High School has been canceled, with no make up date planned at this point. The Western Branch game at Churchland has been moved to Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. Great Bridge at Woodrow Wilson has been moved to Monday at 7:00 p.m.

Norfolk continues to watch the weather, but Norcom High School has moved Thursday night’s 7:00 p.m. home game against Petersburg to Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

In Northeastern North Carolina, First Flight’s home game against Norfolk Academy has been canceled.

