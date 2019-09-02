ODU football team ‘preparing’ for Hurricane Dorian, could leave early for game at Virginia Tech

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Tech Hokies’ offense, defense and special teams are not the only facets of the Old Dominion football program’s game plan this week.

Saturday, ODU plays at Tech for just the second time ever. However, the Monarchs might have to leave Norfolk earlier than planned, as Hurricane Dorian could impact coastal Virginia.

“The track looks like it’s coming up the coast,” Old Dominion head football coach Bobby Wilder noted Monday. “Unfortunately, we have experience with this. We’re preparing for it”.

Last year, Hurricane Florence forced the Monarchs to play at Charlotte on Thursday afternoon – a game originally scheduled for Saturday September 15th at 6:00 p.m.

“I’m in touch with University leadership on what the plan might be for later in the week,” Wilder explained. “We know we can get through at least Thursday where we can be here. If we have to leave early, we’ll make plans to leave early and head as far west as we need to in order to get out of the track.”

ODU and the Hokies are scheduled to kick off at Noon Saturday inside Lane Stadium in Blacksburg. During a normal week, the team would depart for Blacksburg Friday.