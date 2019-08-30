Two juveniles arrested in connection with Newport News double homicide of teen, 18-year-old

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department announced Friday it has arrested two people in connection with the August 1 double homicide that left a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old dead.

Within the last 48 hours, two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the deaths of 15-year-old Erek Lamarr Wright Jr. of Newport News and 18-year-old Tyree Lamar Spady of Hampton.

Both suspects were charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Around 10:21 p.m. on the night of the incident, police responded to an apartment complex in the 900 block of Forest Lake Court in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived to find Wright and Spady suffering from gunshot wounds.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene, and Spady died at a local hospital.

“Our hope is to begin to deliver closure and hold accountable those responsible for this horrible act. I want to thank the detectives for their commitment to solving this case and to the community for their involvement,” said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

Since the suspects are juveniles, the department says they will not be releasing any additional information.

Download the News 3 app for updates.