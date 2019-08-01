Newport News Police investigating double homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Forest Lake Court that left two people dead Thursday night.

Police responded to the area at 10:21 p.m., arriving to find the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, a man of unknown age, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

The victims’ identities will be released after their next of kin have been properly notified.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.

