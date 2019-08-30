Former ODU quarterback Taylor Heinicke cut by Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Taylor Heinicke, the former standout quarterback for Old Dominion University, has been cut by the Carolina Panthers after a quality performance by the NFL veteran on Thursday in a game versus the Steelers.

Heinicke, who has been in the league since 2015, was one of the last players to be cut by the team he has been with since 2018. NFL teams only carry 55 players on a roster during the regular season.

“Man…. this one hurts! I don’t know where to begin but gonna keep it short. Gonna miss all of you! Best locker room full of guys I’ve ever been with.. hold it down this year fellas.. and as always,” said Heinicke on Twitter.

Heinicke, ODU’s all-time leading passer, tossed a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns Thursday to rally the Panthers past the Steelers. The 26-year-old was in a roster battle with fellow Carolina quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Will Grier for the right to be Cam Newton’s backup.

For the game, Heinicke completed seven of 10 passes for 89 yards and an interception to go along with his two touchdowns. He also added an athletic, impressive two-point conversion and was sacked twice.

In three preseason games (he did not play last week), Heinicke completed 19-of-31 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns. He threw one interception and fumbled twice.

Heinicke appeared in six games with the Panthers last season, completing 35-of-57 passes for 320 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

The Monarchs all-time leading passer went undrafted in 2015.