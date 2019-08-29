Operation Blessing volunteers head to Florida to help with Hurricane Dorian relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Volunteers from Hampton Roads are preparing to head down south to help out in the storm zone.

At the Operation Blessing headquarters Thursday in Virginia Beach, relief workers were already loading up a truck - and a trailer - full of supplies.

They plan on leaving for Florida Friday.

Track Hurricane Dorian with News 3 here

"We haven't even left Virginia Beach, yet we've already contacted local churches in Florida so we know where to go and what to do as soon as that hurricane hits, so we can be on the ground meeting certain needs of the community immediately," said Blake Mueller, who is on Operation Blessing's U.S. Disaster Relief Team.

Related: Virginia Beach-based task force prepares to respond to Hurricane Dorian

Mueller says they're bringing a large generator, a portable shower, food and equipment they'll use to remove debris. This way, they'll be ready once the storm has passed.

Click here to read more about Operation Blessing.