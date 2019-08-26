Dorian strengthens into hurricane as it moves away from Puerto Rico

Dorian has strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane. As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, it continues to move away from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is forecast to strengthen to a Category 2 storm by Sunday morning before it makes landfall along the east coast of Florida or Georgia Monday morning, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.

A Category 2 hurricane has sustained winds of 96-110 mph.

Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through Friday. On this track, Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas on Thursday and Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is forecast to strengthen into a powerful hurricane during the next few days over the Atlantic waters.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km).