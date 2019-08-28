× Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen resigns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – City Manager Dave Hansen submitted his resignation on Wednesday morning, according to an email he sent to city employees.

An email went out to all city employees explaining his reasons under the subject “Thank you and best wishes.”

“Today, we find ourselves in difficult times. It is during these times that we must rally in support of each other so as to overcome the hardships we face. Our most recent tragedy will take all our energy, strength and patience so we can walk the long path of recovery ahead. You define your destiny. You determine your work environment. You are accountable for your own actions. I don’t believe in pointing fingers, I believe in rolling up our sleeves and figuring out how to solve our challenges. I encourage you to do the same,” he wrote in the letter.

Hansen says he will be resigning and submitting for retirement. Hansen served as City Manager since January 2016.

Hansen has faced calls for him to step down, including from at least two city council members. Last week, the Virginia Beach Interdenominational Ministers Conference cited his behavior and past comments as reasons for him to step down.

