Organization calling for resignation of Virginia Beach city manager amid mass shooting investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A local religious organization is calling on the Virginia Beach City Council and Mayor to terminate the city manager.

The Virginia Beach Interdenominational Ministers conference says city manager Dave Hansen’s behavior, comments, and lack of leadership over the past three years is justification for his termination.

The group’s push was heightened after recent listening sessions following the mass shooting at Municipal Center Building Two back in May.

During those sessions, the conference’s president says they realized that Hansen, and City Council, knew of a toxic workplace environment.The group claims both failed to act.

The group leaders say the mass shooting is widely believed to be the result of a hostile workplace environment and at this point, Hansen they believe Hansen needs to be removed from office.

At tonight’s press conference, the group says they are also planning to discuss serious concerns about the open investigation into the tragic shooting that left 12 dead.

News 3 is waiting to hear back from the city manager’s office about the group’s concerns.

In a statement, Mayor Bobby Dyer said that he, "appreciates hearing all input and takes it into consideration for any decision.

