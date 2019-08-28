Man found not guilty in 2013 Portsmouth shooting

Posted 2:39 pm, August 28, 2019, by

Lamar Ealey

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A jury found Lamar Ealey not guilty Wednesday in Portsmouth Circuit Court after four years waiting for a trial.

According to police, Ealey was arrested following an August 2013 shooting in Portsmouth that left one man dead and another wounded.

Police received a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 2402 Acorn Street at 2:55 a.m., and when officers arrived, they found 38-year-old James Eddie Delando Hill in the front yard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim who was shot in the area later walked into the Maryview Hospital emergency room. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Ealey was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

