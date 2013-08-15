Man found not guilty in connection with 2013 Portsmouth shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Portsmouth, Va. - Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Portsmouth that left one man dead and another wounded.

Lamar D. Ealey, 28, was charged with first degree murder, use of firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In August 2013, police received a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 2402 Acorn Street at 2:55 a.m.

Officers arrived and found 38-year-old James Eddie Delando Hill in the front yard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim who was shot in the area walked into the Maryview Hospital emergency room. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

In August of 2019 Ealey was found not guilty by a jury.