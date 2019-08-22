This is not a test: Portsmouth native Missy Elliott to drop new collection of songs

This is not a test!

It’s been nearly 15 years since Portsmouth native Missy Elliott released an album. That’s about to change.

Elliott announced on Twitter that she will drop a collection of new songs, titled “Iconology,” at midnight Friday.

At midnight tonight I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott #ICONOLOGY pic.twitter.com/rv2eVYGy1J — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 22, 2019

Describing it as a throwback “to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance,” she signed off the announcement as “Dr. Melissa ‘Missy’ Elliott,” nodding to when she received an honorary doctorate from the Berklee College of Music in May. Elliott joined Alex Lacamoire, a composer, orchestrator and musical director who was a major force behind the hit Broadway shows “Hamilton,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “In the Heights;” and superstar Justin Timberlake.

In June, she became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Known for her visionary and culture-shifting music videos, Elliott will also receive the coveted VMA Video Vanguard Award at Monday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

And, of course, she made an appearance at fellow Hampton Roads native Pharrell Williams’ much-talked-about Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach.

It’s safe to say our hometown hero has had quite the busy year!