Accomack and Northampton Va., under tornado watch until 9 p.m.
Complete Something in the Water coverage

Hampton Roads native Missy Elliot surprises students at Portsmouth high school

Posted 4:41 pm, April 26, 2019, by

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Woodrow Wilson High School students were very pleased when they saw a familiar face on their campus Friday!

Entertainer and Portsmouth native Missy Elliot stopped by to surprise the students and to make a generous donation of $25,000 to the school.

Elliot is a former Woodrow Wilson High School student and was able to visit her hometown due to the Something In The Water festival that started on Friday.

Portsmouth Public Schools and Woodrow Wilson High School were very thankful for the donation and said her visit was an occasion they will never forget.

Virginia Beach native Pharrell was also visiting parts of his hometown this week, making a stop at his alma mater, Princess Anne High School.

Click here for our full coverage on the Something in the Water festival.  

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.