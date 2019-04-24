Pharrell Williams pays visit to alma mater, Princess Anne High School for marching band battle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Ahead of the ‘Something in the Water’ music festival, the main organizer Pharrell Williams made a pit stop at his old stomping grounds to watch beach marching bands duke it out.

By ticket only! People began packing the football stadium just before 2 p.m., Wednesday.

At the event, the bands from Cox, First Colonial, Green Run, Kempsville, Landstown, Ocean Lakes, Princess Anne and Salem high schools played songs by Williams’ and Hugo’s former band N.E.R.D., an acronym for No-one Ever Really Dies, as well as The Neptunes, their production duo.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer also made a special presentation.

The Something in the Water Festival will be at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Friday – Sunday. A schedule of artist performances was released Wednesday, click here to view the exciting rundown.

News 3 has a crew at the stadium, stay with us for full coverage of the event which kicks of a 3:30 p.m.

Click here for our full coverage on the Something in the Water festival.